Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Engagement Reactions

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, you have 24 hours.


And, since the couple are so exquisitely and highly memeable, you already know the internet had a thing or two to say.


To this incredibly astute observation:


This compelling conspiracy:

Kylie’s baby daddy is TRAVIS SCOTT
Kourtney’s ex &amp; baby daddy is SCOTT
Kourtney’s new man is TRAVIS


It’s true:

kourtney and travis got engaged… kylie’s 2nd baby is on the way… kim’s divorce… this really would’ve been the KUWTK season of a mf lifetime 🥲🥲


BRB, losing it at this very niche Beastly reference:


Also, this reference to Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, which is very on-brand for Travis and Kourt:


And finally, this crossover:


For an explainer, click here.

What do you think of Kourt and Travis’ engagement? Share your insights and jokes below!

