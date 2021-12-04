Kourtney Kardashian Snubs Scott Disick From Family Gingerbread House – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian showed off some of the ways she’s getting ready for the holidays, and her ex was subtly shaded in a family gingerbread confection.

Scott Disick seems like he’s not on Kourtney Kardashian‘s nice list! The Poosh founder posted a series of photos on her Instagram as a “mood board,” on Friday December 3. She showed off plenty of the different ways that she’s been getting ready for Christmas, but she noticeably didn’t leave a space for her ex, when she created a sweet family gingerbread house and named their kids.

The gingerbread house looked absolutely delicious. It had little gingerbread people in front of it, and frosting wreathes and snow all around it. The house also had little white spots with Kourtney, 42, and her family’s name written with chocolate on them. Other than Kourtney, her kids with Scott, 38—Reign, 6, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 11—all had their names on the roof. Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker, 46, and his two kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, also had their names listed. Some of the other Christmas-y photos Kourtney included in her photo dump, included a house covered in Christmas lights, a hotel entrance with a nutcracker in the walkway, elf decorations, and a burning fire.

Kourtney also shared a video of the gingerbread house on her Story, where she thanked her mom Kris Jenner, 66, for sending it. This isn’t the first time Scott’s been snubbed from the family gingerbread house. When Kris shared a video of her family gingerbread house on Christmas Eve 2018, Scott’s name was left off of there as well.

While Scott may have been snubbed from the gingerbread house, he may still spend the holidays with the family. A source revealed to HollywoodLife that while Scott may not be the biggest fan of his ex’s new fiancé, he still wants to be close to his kids. “Scott will absolutely be there for the holiday as well, just as he has every year. He loves seeing the kids open presents and Scott knows that he is just going to have to suck it up to make this work because this isn’t a temporary situation,” the source said. “Travis and Kourtney both are planning to have Christmas parties and if Scott wants to come to the party at Kourtney’s place, he can.”

Kourtney and Travis definitely have big plans for the holidays, as they’re engaged. “Kourtney and Travis plan on blending their families for the holidays,” a source told HL. “Kourtney has already started shopping for the whole family, including Travis and his kids. The families will likely take a family vacation and all go skiing for the holidays so they’re looking at a few different places now although they’ll probably end up in Vail like usual.”