Kourtney Kardashian Sits On Travis Barkers Lap In Gondola In Venice – Hollywood Life

Travis Barker held Kourtney Kardashian tight, as they took in one of Venice’s most famous tourist activities!

What a romantic date! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, had a relaxing outing, as they lounged on a gondola ride in Venice, Italy. The pair looked incredibly in love, as they snuggled up to each other on the canal in the City of Bridges on Monday August 30. The calming boat ride is only the couple’s latest date night, while they enjoy a passionate getaway in Italy.

Kourtney rocked a strappy, black tank top, as she smiled at her beau on the ride. She also wore a black skirt with gold designs patterned all over it. Travis embraced some of his classically simple punk fashion. His many tattoos were on full-display as he sported a plain white t-shirt and torn-up white jeans. Adding a touch of hardcore edge to his outfit, Travis also accessorized with a silver, spiked necklace.

The couple looked like they were having an excellent evening. Besides cuddling up close to each other as the gondolier took them through the city, Kourtney looked like she was smiling at the Blink-182 drummer the whole time, and the couple even shared a big laugh, while Travis put his arm across Kourtney’s lap. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of some of the canals they experienced as well as some of the yummy-looking food they ate. On Monday, she also posted a picture of the couple at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

Travis and Kourtney have kept quite busy in Venice! The pair flew to Italy from Cabo San Lucas on Friday August 27. It was Travis’ second time flying since he was involved in a 2008 plane crash. The flight to Mexico was his first time flying since the accident. While in Italy, the pair enjoyed a beach day in the Genoa province. Other than the beach day and gondola ride, the couple shared a steamy kiss while cuddling up in Portofino