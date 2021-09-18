Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Dance In Cute ‘Best Friends’ TikTok – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian and her mini-me daughter Penelope cut casual figures as they danced along to ‘Best Friends Forever’ on TikTok.

Like mother, like daughter! Penelope Disick, 9, proved she and her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, were total TikTok pros when they danced along to Lego Friends‘ song “Best Friends Forever.” The reality TV star rocked a white tee featuring an image of British singer Morrissey, which she paired with leather leggings. Meanwhile, little P cut a casual figure in a black tee and tie-dye printed pants, as she made a heart shape with her arms. Too cute!

The new video comes amid reports Kourt isn’t slowing down when it comes to her relationship with Travis Barker, 45. Since they started dating in early 2021, Kourt and Travis have become one of Hollywood’s most PDA-happy couples, and according to a source close to the pair, they’re already looking to take their relationship to the next level. “Marriage and babies are on their minds, and they would like nothing better than it to happen within the next two years,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It is a big goal for them both to have this happen. They are so ridiculously in love,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, a second source close to the couple told HL that they have “talked about a future with kids.” As fans would know, Kourtney shares her three children with ex Scott Disick and Travis has a son and daughter from his past marriage to Shanna Moakler. The insider noted that the couple “aren’t actively trying” to have children together, “But if she [Kourtney] gets pregnant this year, they’d both be very happy about it.”

“This Christmas and New Year is going to be a big deal for them and the entire family. Travis wants to gain the trust of Kourt’s kids and vice versa because he’d like to be engaged and married to her sooner than later.” The source also emphasized it’s “important” to Travis to marry Kourtney, “but he wants to make sure that the entire family accepts and signs off on it.” They continued, “It is going as quickly as it can all go because they are enjoying their time together and enjoying talking about the future. It is on their minds constantly.”