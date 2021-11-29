Kourtney Kardashian Matches With Travis Barker’s Family In Jackets – Hollywood Life

Alabama Barker shared several new photos that showed Kourtney Kardashian matching with her future stepchildren in cozy black jackets.

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for the winter — and she’s not dressing for the cold alone. The Poosh founder, 42, plus fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, all rocked matching black puffy jackets in an Instagram post shared by Alabama on Sunday, November 28. In the first two photos, the trio all stood next to each other while looking straight into the camera with serious faces. Kourt and the girls looked so stylish in their black jackets, and they each also wore black pants to add to their look.

While the first two pics featured just Kourtney, Alabama, and Atiana, the third and final photo was a whole family affair. Travis, 46, and his son Landon, 18, joined the three girls with their own matching jackets for a full family snapshot. This time, the group of five stood outside in a row while rocking their fabulous winter attire. They all declined to smile once again, though Kourtney and Travis did show some affection by cozying up to each other for the pic.

Alabama captioned the family-featured pictures with a closed padlock emoji. Kourtney “liked” her future stepdaughter’s post, and also commented a red heart emoji. Atiana commented a shooting star, while other celebs like Addison Rae and Skai Jackson got involved in the comments section as well to gush over the photos.

Travis shares Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Atiana is Shanna’s daughter from her past relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Ever since Travis started dating Kourtney in early 2021, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spent quality time with his kids. In October, Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito, California, and afterwards the rocker’s children attended an engagement party thrown by Kourtney’s celebrity family.

Recently, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Kravis” plans to “blend” their families for the holidays. “Kourtney has already started shopping for the whole family, including Travis and his kids,” the source said. “The families will likely take a family vacation and all go skiing for the holidays so they’re looking at a few different places now although they’ll probably end up in Vail like usual.”