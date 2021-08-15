Kourtney Kardashian Haircut Is Perfect To Travis Barker

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
And they really love their PDA!
Well, the musician may have added a new skill to his resumé! A week ago, Kourtney shared a topless pic with a pretty serious haircut.
Just for reference, this is what her hair looked like a couple weeks beforehand.
Look how much was chopped off!
Well, Kourt’s friend, Sarah Howard, commented on the post and wrote, “Nice cut, Travis Barker,” with a number one medal emoji.
And the reality TV star responded, “Good with his hands,” with a scissors emoji!
It seems like Kourt wanted her hair even shorter because she showed off a brand new cut yesterday. And OMG!
While there were tons of comments complimenting the new ‘do, my favorite came from Travis himself: a simple “You’re perfect.”
What do you think about Kourtney’s bob? Does it look awesome or does it look awesome?! LMK in the comments below!
