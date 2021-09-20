Kourtney Kardashian Goes Bike Riding In A Two-Piece Green Bikini – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian took a scenic bike ride while styled in a two-piece green bikini, and Travis Barker made it known he was a fan of his girlfriend’s look.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, caught boyfriend Travis Barker‘s attention when she looked super stylish while on a recent bike ride in California. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sported a sexy, two-piece green bikini and sunglasses for her scenic outdoor journey, which she documented on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 19. Kourtney appeared to be without her beau Travis, 45, for the ride, but the Blink-182 drummer did gush over her look by reposting Kourtney’s slideshow to his own Instagram Stories and including a heart-eyes emoji. How cute!

Kourtney’s post featured two pics of the POOSH founder at ease on her bike ride. Kourt posed on the black and white bike for the first photo, while she took a moment to get off the bike for a second snapshot. In the latter photo, Kourtney stood in front of palm trees and a massive pool filled with a rainbow float, while the beaming sun and bright blue sky added to the beautiful scenic shot.

Kourtney also captured another photo of the pool for a nighttime shot that she included in the Instagram slideshow. She captioned her post, “Rad,” and earned a plethora of complimentary messages in the comments section. One fan even told Kourtney, “you just seem so much happier.” And we agree!

Kourtney has truly been living her best life in the past few months amidst her romance with Travis. On Sept. 12, the couple stepped out together for the VMAs red carpet in New York, and Travis later performed at the big event. While on the carpet, Kourtney and Travis continued their PDA streak when the singer leaned in to give his gorgeous girlfriend a kiss, and Kourt adorably stuck her tongue out in the middle of the makeout session.

Kourt and Travis started dating in early 2021, and a source recently told HollywoodLife that the lovebirds are looking to take their relationship to the next step sooner rather than later. “Marriage and babies are on their minds, and they would like nothing better than it to happen within the next two years,” the insider said. “It is a big goal for them both to have this happen.”