Kourtney Kardashian Comforted Travis Barker Flying After Plane Crash – Hollywood Life

Travis Barker and GF Kourtney Kardashian just returned from a lavish European vacation and he’s warming up to the idea of flying more thanks to her.

Travis Barker, 45, hadn’t flown for 12 years after being on a plane that crashed and killed four people — but just recently, the rockstar has flown twice with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The pair recently jetted off to Mexico and then Italy for back-to-back romantic getaways, and he’s feeling a bit better about it all, thanks to Kourt. “Travis is slowly getting more comfortable with traveling now,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And it’s all thanks to Kourtney. Kourtney travels a lot so you probably will start seeing him flying more as time goes on.”

The musician’s life changed forever in 2008 after a plane he was on was in a terrible accident in South Carolina during take off. Travis luckily survived though over 65% of his body was covered in second and third degree burns while also suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. His good friend, DJ Adam Goldstein, was the only other survivor, who tragically died of a drug overdose a year later.

The couple, who became official earlier this year, took Travis’ very first flight earlier this summer to Cabo with Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, 65, and her BF Corey Gamble, 40, on sister Kylie Jenner’s, 24, private jet. Now with a Europe trip under his belt, he wants to be by her side more than ever. “He wants to spend every waking second with her,” our source said. “He’s so in love. He wanted to be with her for a very long time and he really feels like the luckiest guy in the world. This is a prime example that timing is everything.”

It’s no surprise to hear that despite having Kourtney there, the trip wasn’t that easy. “He was stressed and nervous and he probably will be for the rest of his life to travel,” our source continued. “But he’s never had someone like her in his life who has made him feel this way. This trip was a lot for him but he’s glad he did it.”

Travis isn’t the only one who has a ton of love for the Poosh founder! His kids Landon Asher Barker, 17, and Alabama Luella Barker, 15, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46, are big fans, too. “His kids love Kourtney,” our source added. “They’re so happy to see their dad this happy. Kourtney has been a great addition to the family.”