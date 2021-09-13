Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Attend MTV VMAs

Kourtney and Travis can’t keep their hands off each other.
Kourtney wowed the photographers in her strapless leather mini dress with open-toe heels. And Barker looked equally amazing in his black suit which featured spikes on the shoulders.
The duo had all eyes on them when they shared a few kisses on the red carpet and continued to show PDA throughout the evening.
Barker and Kardashian looked extremely happy making their red-carpet debut together, especially since they started dating almost a year ago in December 2020.
During their time together, they’ve gone on romantic getaways and have spent a lot of time with each other’s families.
Barker even got a tattoo that reminded him of Kardashian.
But no matter what they’ve gone through, their red carpet debut at the VMAs will forever be one of their best moments.
