Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Attend MTV VMAs

Kourtney and Travis can’t keep their hands off each other.


The couple arrived in all-black matching outfits that will make you want to join a vampire coven.


Kourtney wowed the photographers in her strapless leather mini dress with open-toe heels. And Barker looked equally amazing in his black suit which featured spikes on the shoulders.


The duo had all eyes on them when they shared a few kisses on the red carpet and continued to show PDA throughout the evening.


Barker and Kardashian looked extremely happy making their red-carpet debut together, especially since they started dating almost a year ago in December 2020.


During their time together, they’ve gone on romantic getaways and have spent a lot of time with each other’s families.


Barker even got a tattoo that reminded him of Kardashian.


But no matter what they’ve gone through, their red carpet debut at the VMAs will forever be one of their best moments.


