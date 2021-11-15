Kourtney And Travis Got PDA-Happy At A Wedding

Days after Kendall Jenner got dragged for her “disrespectful” wedding guest attire.
Anyway, the two are apparently catching some heat for getting a lil TOO hot and heavy while attending the nuptial celebration. At one point, Kourtney was seen fully straddling Travis.
Users on Reddit definitely weren’t feeling the love, with one calling the display “tasteless, classless,” adding that it gave “teen hormones vibes.”
Another added, “My secondhand embarrassment just went through the roof.”
So yeah, Kourtney and Travis, I know you guys are all about each other, but y’know… It never hurts to acknowledge that other people exist.
The Kardashian / Jenner crew actually aren’t doing great with weddings etiquette right now. Last week, Kendall wore this cut-out Monot dress at the reception portion to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding, which earned some backlash.
So, OK, now that we’re talking about it, exactly what IS an acceptable level of PDA — for a wedding or for just being out in public?