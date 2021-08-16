Korean internet giant Kakao expands blockchain presence to Singapore By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
37

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Korean internet giant Kakao expands blockchain presence to Singapore

Singapore is reportedly the next port of call for Kakao’s globalization agenda for its legacy blockchain platform Klatyn.

According to a report by The Korea Herald on Monday, Kakao has established two new blockchain-based entities — the Klatyn Foundation and Krust — in the city-state. The Klatyn Foundation is a non-profit organization while Krust serves as a global accelerator for blockchain technology adoption.