Korean internet giant Kakao expands blockchain presence to Singapore By Cointelegraph

Singapore is reportedly the next port of call for Kakao’s globalization agenda for its legacy blockchain platform Klatyn.
According to a report by The Korea Herald on Monday, Kakao has established two new blockchain-based entities — the Klatyn Foundation and Krust — in the city-state. The Klatyn Foundation is a non-profit organization while Krust serves as a global accelerator for blockchain technology adoption.
