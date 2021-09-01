Korean firm will become first BSN portal operator outside of China By Cointelegraph

Red Date Technology, one of the four founding members of the Chinese Government-backed Blockchain Service Network (BSN), has announced Korean firm MetaverseSociety as the first BSN portal operator located outside of mainland China.
Twitter (NYSE:) account “BSNbase” broke the news on Sept. 1, announcing that MetaverseSociety expects to launch its BSN portal during November of this year.
