Korean Finance Minister Fights Bill to Postpone Crypto Tax Law By CoinQuora

- South Korea’s Minister of Strategy and Finance, fights the bill postponing crypto tax.
- The 20% crypto tax code will come into effect on January 1st, 2022.
- The Democratic party intends to pass a bill postponing the crypto tax law by the end of October.
The Democratic Party, in South Korea’s National Assembly, intends to pass a bill postponing the crypto tax law by the end of October. In detail, Kim Byung-Ook, a National Assembly Representative from the Democratic Party, asked the Minister, in a National Assembly for the crypto tax to be postponed until 2023.
Also, the ruling party could pass the postponement bill if they can gather the votes notes. This is a statement by Representative Noh Woong-rae from the Democratic Party. There is not the adequate infrastructure in place for the government to calculate and collect crypto taxes.
