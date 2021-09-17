Home Business Korean Finance Minister Fights Bill to Postpone Crypto Tax Law By CoinQuora

Korean Finance Minister Fights Bill to Postpone Crypto Tax Law By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Korean Finance Minister Fights Bill to Postpone Crypto Tax Law
  • South Korea’s Minister of Strategy and Finance, fights the bill postponing crypto tax.
  • The 20% crypto tax code will come into effect on January 1st, 2022.
  • The Democratic party intends to pass a bill postponing the crypto tax law by the end of October.

The Democratic Party, in South Korea’s National Assembly, intends to pass a bill postponing the crypto tax law by the end of October. In detail, Kim Byung-Ook, a National Assembly Representative from the Democratic Party, asked the Minister, in a National Assembly for the crypto tax to be postponed until 2023.

Also, the ruling party could pass the postponement bill if they can gather the votes notes. This is a statement by Representative Noh Woong-rae from the Democratic Party. There is not the adequate infrastructure in place for the government to calculate and collect crypto taxes.

Isn’t it reasonable to levy the stock market capital gains…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©