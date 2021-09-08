Korean crypto ‘Jedi Master’ plans to launch second VC blockchain fund By Cointelegraph

One of South Korea’s leading blockchain evangelists is embarking on another huge blockchain fundraise following the success of his first.
Simon Seojoon Kim is planning to raise $173 million for a second blockchain fund following the success of the initial one which netted $120 million from investors in December 2020. Specifics regarding the new fund and its potential investors are thin on the ground however.
