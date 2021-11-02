Korea Needs Massive Renewable Growth to Reach New Climate Target

Article content

(Bloomberg) — South Korea’s aggressive new climate target will require the country to significantly ramp up its renewable energy generation, particularly in the wind sector.

President Moon Jae-in pledged to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 2018 levels by 2030 in his speech at the annual U.N. climate conference in Scotland. “It isn’t an easy task, but citizens of South Korea have decided now is the time to act,” he told the world leaders on Monday.

South Korea’s government had already signaled the pledge last month as the president’s cabinet finalized the goals. Still, the commitment is a dramatic step up from previous plans to reduce emission by 26.3%. A major requirement for reaching the new goal will be raising the share of annual generation of renewables to 30% by 2030 from 7% in 2020.