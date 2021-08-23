Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems Acquires MultiCam

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

LOS ANGELES — OpenGate Capital , a global private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems (“Kongsberg PCS”) has acquired MultiCam, a U.S. manufacturer and distributor of Computer Numerical Code (“CNC”) cutting machines, and a leader in digital finishing processes. MultiCam was acquired from Rosewood Private Investments. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition of MultiCam highlights OpenGate Capital’s strategy of pursuing add-on investments as means of growing and creating meaningful value in its portfolio companies. MultiCam is the seventh add-on investment completed for platform companies within OpenGate’s Fund II portfolio.

Kongsberg PCS is recognized as the leading provider of high-speed, precision cutting systems for packaging, signage, and display purposes, and has operational facilities in Belgium, Czech Republic, and Norway serving markets in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The acquisition of MultiCam, including its operations in the U.S. and sales offices in Canada and Germany, expands Kongsberg PCS’ market reach and customer base across North America and Europe, and creates the world’s first, diversified provider of CNC cutting machines.

OpenGate Capital’s Partner, Julien Lagrèze stated, “Prior to our acquisition of Kongsberg PCS, which was completed just five months ago, we recognized the importance of digitization for this business and developed an investment thesis that includes the growth of Kongsberg PCS through innovation and add-on investments. With this strategic combination, Kongsberg PCS gains greater scale, and expands its reach to a broader, global customer base with new products and services.”

OpenGate’s investment team recognizes the importance of industrial automation for Kongsberg PCS and many of its investments considering the current state of labor shortages, the impact of the pandemic, and a goal to drive sustainability across the firm’s portfolio of companies. Industrial digitization also benefits OpenGate’s investments through greater transparency, supply chain analysis, manufacturing improvements, and greater ability to flex with market changes. Kongsberg, with MultiCam, represents the heart of industrial automation, driving change through the expanded services they offer.

MultiCam will continue to operate under the same name within Kongsberg PCS, with Chief Executive Officer David Morse joining Kongsberg’s senior management team and continuing to lead the MultiCam business.

Founded in 1989, MultiCam has a global installed base of over 14,000 tables and is uniquely positioned through its three primary cutting technologies of routers, digital finishing, and waterjet, plasma, and laser fabrications. MultiCam has approximately 130 employees serving customers across a large range of verticals including industrials, manufacturing, packaging, and signage and display.