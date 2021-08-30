Komatsu and Vale Working to Advance the Future of Rock Excavation and Mechanical Cutting Technology

Article content

MILWAUKEE — Global mining equipment and technology provider Komatsu and Vale, one of the largest producers of iron ore and nickel in the world, are working together to advance the future of underground hard rock excavation by collaborating to optimize use of Komatsu’s DynaCut mechanical cutting technology. The companies will start trialing DynaCut’s capabilities on Komatsu’s new MC51 machine at Vale’s Garson Mine in Sudbury, ON, Canada, working together to increase the pace at which the innovative technology will be available to the larger market.

“True innovation requires effective collaboration between the end user and suppliers to ensure the technology meets the needs of the industry,” said Dino Otranto, chief operating officer of North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries for Vale. “This partnership is that first step to really prove and understand the technology, while meeting our high standards for safety.”

Through more than 10 years of research and development, Komatsu has determined how to break rock continuously and precisely through a fully electric system that outputs zero emissions. By automating and controlling processes so the machine can be operated remotely via line of site, Komatsu customers have the opportunity to move their operators further from the cutting face and from harm’s way leveraging DynaCut technology and the MC51 machine.

“We’re excited to be trialing this new machine and technology because it offers the potential to really change the way our customers mine,” said Rudie Boshoff, director of hard rock cutting systems at Komatsu. “Not only does the DynaCut technology provide a very controllable way of cutting rock – within 50 millimeters accuracy to plan – the machine itself, the MC51, is designed to advance more sustainable mining methods by reducing the amount of equipment required to get to the ore body.”

Komatsu and Vale will be co-presenting about their partnership to drive innovation on September 13, 2021, onstage at the Komatsu booth, #7027, at MINExpo 2021 in Las Vegas.

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create consumer products. The company’s global service and distributor networks support customer operations to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance. To learn more visit www.komatsu.com