Kokoa Finance Raised $2.3M in Funds to Build Klaytn DeFi By CoinQuora

Kokoa Finance Raised $2.3M in Funds to Build Klaytn DeFi



Kokoa Finance has successfully completed its $2.3 million funds led by Hashed. Aside from Hashed, Sky Vision Capital, a41 Ventures, and a number of individual angel investors also led the fund.

Moreover, the funding will be used to build Klaytn DeFi. In fact, Klaytn is the blockchain launched by KakaoTalk company Kakao. This most prominent Klaytn blockchain was launched in 2019.

More so, the platform has seen great success owing to its partnership with KakaoTalk and the native Klip wallet. Added to this, the platform’s capitalization has reached $4 billion due to its adoption in Korea.

Despite this success, Den’s DeFi ecosystem is rapidly emerging, offering lucrative opportunities for projects like Kokoa Finance. Specifically, Kokoa Finance is establishing the Kokoa Stable Dollar (KSD) stablecoin system, similar in architecture to the DAI system on …

