Kodak's black lawyer will appeal the prison sentence

Kodak Black defense attorneys have revealed that they will appeal his 46-month sentence, saying they feel he was treated unfairly by the judge.

Bradford Cohen spoke with TMZ to confirm that they will submit legal documents, seeking to cut that time several months. Cohen told the media that Kodak should not have been classified as a convicted offender prior to sentencing. Cohen adds that Kodak's previous guilty pleas did not result in convictions, because under those agreements, there would be no conviction in his search.

Kodak was sentenced to almost four years in prison this month after pleading guilty to gun charges arising from his arrest at a May concert.

In December, Kodak was involved in a jail fight with another inmate and a prison guard. As a result of the fight, the guard was sent to the hospital.

Kodak explained what happened in a new Instagram post. Kodak claims that the guards drugged him with an "unknown substance … that gave him an extracorporeal experience and made him feel possessed and die slowly."

Since then, he has made claims through his Instagram account that prison officials were trying to kill him "slowly."