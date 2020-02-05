Kodak's black lawyer will appeal the prison sentence

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Kodak Black defense attorneys have revealed that they will appeal his 46-month sentence, saying they feel he was treated unfairly by the judge.

Bradford Cohen spoke with TMZ to confirm that they will submit legal documents, seeking to cut that time several months. Cohen told the media that Kodak should not have been classified as a convicted offender prior to sentencing. Cohen adds that Kodak's previous guilty pleas did not result in convictions, because under those agreements, there would be no conviction in his search.

