Kodak Black Trends On Twitter After A Resurfaced Video Of Him Dancing With His Mom Goes Viral

Over the weekend, Kodak Black fans got a glimpse of the rapper in family mode. A video of him dancing with his mother at what appears to be a party made its social media rounds. The few-minutes-long clip brought a collective sigh of relief. Just last week, Kodak worried followers after sharing a cryptic message on Twitter about being lonely and depressed. Now, that same clip has sparked debates on Twitter as folks decide whether he acted appropriately during the mother-son interaction.

As previously reported, Kodak clarified his Thursday tweets on Saturday evening via a lengthy Instagram post. He assured fans he wasn’t considering taking his own life, despite the darkness felt in his tweets. He also acknowledged his support system.

“Thanks to everybody that was concerned and the calls and texts as I understand I made a bold statement but don’t worry I’m not suicidal and have no plans on harming myself,” Kodak wrote. “I got a great support system and surrounded by live, somebody put a false rumor in my head and that drove me to the edge that I can’t say but all in all I’m ok!”

Given the intense slip into the weekend, the mother-son moment circulating on Sunday brought additional reassurance of Kodak’s well-being.

Why Kodak Is Trending

But by late Monday evening, the vibe surrounding the clip shifted. It resurfaced and gained traction thanks to a few media outlets, including XXL Magazine, who blasted a snippet of the video. The focus point quickly became a few scenes where Kodak is seen groping his mother’s butt and attempting to kiss her on the lips multiple times.

Given the intimate and arguably suggestive nature of the mother-son interaction, folks on Twitter launched a two-sided discussion. Some defended his actions, while others felt differently.

What Twitter Is Saying

Twitter user @therealgemini spoke in favor of Kodak tweeting “that man love his momma.” @BarbieBr0wn stood on the fence writing “Idk I be all up on my mama too lol.”

Meanwhile, other users expressed different reactions. @shweet_Tee wrote “Kodak Black grouping his mother doesn’t sit right with me. Ain’t no explaining it that I’m willing to hear.” @YoshuaDetervil1 shared the same sentiment tweeting “Nah Kodak Black outta pocket for that one bro.”

Check out the trending clip below:

