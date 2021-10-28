Kodak Black & Supa Cindy Hosted An Event For Breast Cancer Patients & Survivors

If it’s one thing Kodak Black is going to do, it’s give back to his community! Yesterday alongside radio personality Supa Cindy they hosted an event at Ives Estates Park in Miami to spotlight over 20 women who are currently battling breast cancer or have beaten the disease. Women attending the event received wigs, cash gifts, and even a journal with a note from Kodak, according to Local 10 news.

Kodak spoke about the women at the event, saying, “I know they’ll appreciate it. I want to show these women they’re queens, they’re strong, and they’re going to get through it. Pray with them. We’re going to get through it together.” Taressa Hall, who is currently fighting breast cancer, said the event meant a lot to her. “It makes me continue to fight. It encourages me to go through this journey, continue through this journey, and it encourages me to be a witness to other people that we all can survive,” said Taressa.

Kodak has continued to donate to worthy causes all year. As we previously reported in September, he donated $20,000 towards the passing of a Florida police officer who died after contracting COVID-19. Kodak Black was apparently so moved by the story of Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot, he donated the money to her 2-year-old daughter to help secure her future

Even while he was behind bars in February he offered to pay college tuition for the children of two FBI agents who were fatally shot in the line of duty. Kodak’s goal was to ensure that the families impacted by this loss didn’t have to worry about sending their kids to college.

We love to see it!

