Kodak Black Reveals He Is Depressed & He Doesn’t Want To Be Famous

Just on the heels of releasing his fourth studio album, Kodak Black seems to be in a dark place according to a recent tweet. Kodak took to Twitter on Thursday with a message, expressing that he is lonely and depressed and wishes that he wasn’t famous.

“So lonely, depressed, sad & f*cked up… nobody love me nobody cares,” he wrote. “I’m everywhere @ once…Friends playing in my head…Girls playing with my heart. Wish I can go back to the start I”ll never be famous.”

While Kodak did not go into anymore detail about what he’s going through, we do know he was recently ordered to receive treatment for substance abuse after he failed a drug test.

According to a report by TMZ, Kodak Black violated the terms of his supervised released, granted by former president Donald Trump in January 2021. As a result, Kodak was ordered to receive treatment for 90 days in a residential treatment program.

Prior to his release, Kodak was serving a 46-month sentence in prison after being charged with two counts of making false statements to obtain a firearm.

We wish Kodak well during this difficult time.

