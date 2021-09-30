Kodak Black Reportedly Ordered To Treatment After Violating Prison Release Terms

Kodak Black reportedly slipped up again. According to an exclusive report by TMZ, the rapper violated the terms of his supervised release. Kodak allegedly failed a drug test and was ordered to receive treatment as a result.

As previously reported, Kodak’s sentence was commuted in January 2021 by former President Donald Trump. Trump released his final list of pardons just hours before the end of his presidency. Both Kodak Black and Lil Wayne were included in the list of 143 people.

At the time, Kodak, whose legal name is Bill K. Kapri, was serving a 46-month sentence in prison. He was arrested in 2019 for a federal gun case. According to Complex, Kodak was charged with two counts of making false statements to a firearm dealer.

He was arrested while pulling up to at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The date was May 11, 2019. Kodak was on his way to perform at Rolling Loud, when local police, ATF agents and U.S. Marshals made the arrest.

Soon after Trump’s pardon, Kodak was promptly released. He thanked the then-president along with fans and supporters.

“I want to thank the President Donald Trump for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence,” Kodak said. “I also want to thank everyone for their support and love. It means more than you will ever know. I want to continue giving back, learning, and growing.”

Luckily for Kodak, this violation of his release terms won’t send him back to jail. Instead, TMZ reports that he’s been ordered to receive treatment for 90 days. TMZ sources say the rapper is already serving the three-month stint in a residential treatment program.

In TMZ’s latest update to the story, Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen declined efforts to clear the air via the media outlet. Despite these reports, Kodak’s Instagram Story had four posts by Wednesday evening, including a photo of him posing in front of a car.

This is a developing story.

