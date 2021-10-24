Kodak Black Explains Viral Video Of Him Dancing With His Mother: “I Try To Make Her Feel Real Beautiful”

Kodak Black went on the defense Saturday night, responding to a viral video of him dancing with his mother and grabbing her behind.

The video went viral a little less than two weeks ago. The focus point quickly became a few scenes where Kodak is seen groping his mother’s butt and attempting to kiss her on the lips multiple times.

Yak was upset with fans for implying that anything unsavory was going on between him and his mother. You can watch the original video that went viral below:

During his live, Kodak attacked fans for criticizing his relationship with his mother while questioning their personal relationships.

“Some of you n***as don’t even holla at yo woman,” Kodak Black said in disgust. “Some of you n***as don’t even call y’all mama, homie. Some of you n***as don’t spend time with y’all mama, homie.”

He continued, “How you expect to love a b***h if you don’t love ya old girl?”

Kodak then defended grabbing his mother’s booty while they danced.

“I grabbed my mama because I treat my mama like my lady,” he said. “That’s my queen…So what? She ain’t trippin’. I don’t f**k my mama. We ain’t doing no crazy s**t…I grab her like I try to make her feel real beautiful. I make her feel and I remind her, ‘mama, you beautiful. I’m f***ed up about you, mom. I’m in love with you.’”

You can watch a clip of Kodak Black’s live below:

