Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, makes a change to her Instagram page after sharing this photo and personal message

Vanessa Bryant has addressed the unexpected death of her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, for the first time since the tragedy, which took nine lives in total.

Kobe Bryant's widow broke her silence with a sad update of her Instagram page. The publication, which consisted of a photo of the whole family, was also captioned with Vanessa's message that she felt devastated, and no word could describe the pain she and her remaining daughters felt.

In her message, the widow also thanked everyone who shared her pain but asked for respect and privacy, which she and her daughters would need to face their new reality.

In conclusion, Bryant wrote that the Mamba Sports Foundation has established a new fund to help the families of the other victims of the helicopter crash.

See this post on Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thanks for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon. I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy that we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org. To expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A publication shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

Millions of fans contacted Vanessa, but for an unknown reason, a few days later, she closed the comments section.

One person said: "I cannot describe what I have been feeling these past few days. Only devastated. I am disconsolate and extremely sad. May you all, R.I.P."

Another commentator said: "Rest in peace with this legend and your daughter. I can't believe you left, you were my favorite basketball player and I can't believe that your 13-year-old daughter has gone to tear this legend." "

This follower wrote: "It is still difficult for me, although it has been a week every day I wake up with memories of that, and it breaks my heart that the helicopter has crashed." Although it is surprising that when they found Kobe and Gigi, they were hugging. ”

At the moment, it is still unknown what caused the plane to crash and take everyone's life on board, including the legendary basketball player, his daughter, the pilot, a coach, two 13-year-old girls and three of his parents

Among his achievements, Kobe was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, who was the only team he had played for, and also won the Olympic gold medal twice during his 20-year career.

After the death of the famous athlete, his team issued a statement on Instagram, explaining that the Lakers were devastated and forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe and his daughter and that he was more than a basketball player, but a Dear father and teammate.



