Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, says she lost her "best friend,quot;

On Wednesday, Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, paid tribute to her man who died near the beginning of the year in a helicopter accident that killed nine people, including her and Kobe's 13-year-old daughter. The New York Post reported on Vanessa's IG publication that included her husband smiling.

In addition, Bryant shared images of an extra television interview in which Bryant referred to Vanessa as her best friend. In the interview, journalists asked Kobe several questions, including his first job and what scared him most in life.

When the interviewer asked him who his best friend was, Kobe replied: "my wife." Family friends said Vanessa Bryant has been fighting to "keep calm,quot; after Kobe's death on January 26. The group's helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

In 2001, Vanessa married the former Lakers star. Vanessa currently has Natalia, Bianka and Capri. At the beginning of the week, Vanessa shared that she felt "moved,quot; by the moment of silence in honor of Kobe for Saturday night's Super Bowl game.

Earlier, four 911 calls were reported at the time of the helicopter accident that killed Kobe, his daughter and seven others. The callers first contacted the police after hearing a massive "boom,quot; sound in the area, and then the smoke coming from the hills in Calabasas.

Four different witnesses called the police, says a Up News Info report. Many of the callers also mentioned fog and explosive noise in the area, including smoke while traveling through the hills of Calabasas.

A caller, in particular, said in the phone transcript that it sounded as if a small plane crashed and caught fire. Another person said he heard a helicopter crash and was watching the flames while talking on the phone.

Since Kobe Bryant died, there has been a great deal of support from almost everyone in the entertainment industry!



