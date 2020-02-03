Kobe Bryant's sisters break her silence after her death: & # 39; Our lives have changed forever & # 39;

Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb, Kobe Bryant's sisters, have broken their silence after their death and the death of their niece, Gianna.

"On behalf of our family, we joined Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri to mourn the loss of Kobe and Gianna in a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts leave with all the families that lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives have changed forever, "the sisters said in a statement to NewsOne. "Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, text messages, emails and cards."

His joint statement comes a few days after Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the subsequent NBA legend, published a statement:

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe,quot; The amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri, "he wrote.