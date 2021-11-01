Kobe Bryant’s Estate To Receive $400 Million After BodyArmor Announces $5.6 Billion Sale To Coca-Cola

Kobe Bryant left behind a legacy as an amazing basketball player, loving father, devoted husband and a great businessman, and it looks like his early investments are paying off in a big way for his family, even in his absence.

Kobe’s family will be receiving more than $400 million after Coca-Cola announced on Monday it has acquired BodyArmor in a $5.6 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reports. Kobe was BodyArmor’s third-largest shareholder after he invested $6 million in the company in 2013, just two years after it was founded.

Coca-Cola bought a 15% stake in BodyArmor back in 2018 to become the company’s second-largest shareholder, and recently announced plans to purchase the remaining 85% in its largest acquisition ever. The beverage giant previously purchased Costa Coffee for $5.1 billion in 2018.

Shortly after Kobe’s tragic passing, his wife Vanessa Bryant inherited his stake in BodyArmor, which was valued at $200 million in 2020. Coca-Cola’s acquisition of the company has doubled the value of Kobe’s shares.

Kobe’s business partner Mike Repole previously spoke about his impact on the company and the loss everyone would feel after his passing.

“I lost a brother with Kobe and BodyArmor lost a founding father,” Repole said. “Kobe Bryant’s fingerprints are all over the BodyArmor brand. The brand wouldn’t be in the position it’s in if Kobe wasn’t a believer back in 2012 and 2013. For me, this has always been a journey, the last seven or eight years, with Kobe, and now I feel like this is a journey for Kobe.”

Along with Kobe Bryant’s investment in BodyArmor, Kobe had a variety of investments and business interests. His numerous endorsement deals, media projects and the founding of his venture capital firm all contribute to him becoming one of seven athletes to be worth $1 billion or more.

