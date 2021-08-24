Kobe Bryant NFTs, tokenized baseball stadiums, and more… By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Nifty News: Kobe Bryant NFTs, tokenized baseball stadiums, and more…

The return of Fame Lady Squad The Fame Lady Squad (FLS), a nonfungible token (NFT) avatar project purporting to have been created by an all-female team, is set to re-launch today with a new team after it was uncovered that three Russian men were behind the project earlier this month. The project’s NFTs depict cartoon female avatars, with the tokens having generated $1.9 million worth of total sales since launching on OpenSea Marketplace in mid-July. MLB to hit NFTs out of the park? MLB’s PNC Park NFTs: Candy Digital Kobe Bryant NFTs Kobe Bryant x Davis Factor NFT: Cryptograph AI-generated avatars fetch big prices Roundup Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph