Kobe Bryant Autographed scoring sheet auctioned to help families of helicopter accident victims

Wenn

The 2006 Los Angeles Lakers game score sheet is under the hammer to raise money to benefit families from the helicopter crash.

Up News Info –

An autographed box score sheet at night Kobe Bryant He scored 81 points for the Los Angeles Lakers and will be auctioned to benefit the families of the victims who died alongside the athlete in a helicopter crash last month, January 2020.

The NBA (National Basketball Association) player was one of nine people who died in the incident, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was also a talented basketball player.

%MINIFYHTMLa9e70ba6426eb50cb43047a939c3a3ac11% %MINIFYHTMLa9e70ba6426eb50cb43047a939c3a3ac12%

In an attempt to raise funds for the families of the victims of the terror accident, which occurred on January 26, the rare document, personally signed by Bryant in a blue pen shortly after he dropped the incredible figure on the Toronto Raptors, is It is sold at auction.

According to Goldin Auctions, the document was only delivered to members of the media, players and staff after the game on January 22, 2006.

Bryant took 46 shots and added 20 free throw attempts during the home game, losing 81 points with only 3 turnovers.

TMZ reported that a portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to the MambaOnThree Fund, which was established to help the families of the other passengers who died in the tragic accident.

The offer for the piece was $ 1,500 when WENN went to the press, and is expected to remain open until the end of this month.