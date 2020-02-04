Kobe Bryant and his daughter's remains released to the family

Instagram

It is expected that the funeral of the NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in late January, will be held in the coming weeks.

The bodies of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, reportedly, have been released to their family after their tragic deaths last month.

According to Us Weekly, the remains were released by the Los Angeles County coroner's office on Sunday, February 2, before a funeral, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The news comes after Kobe and Gianna, who were two of the nine people who died when their helicopter crashed, were remembered in several ways in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers took the field, they lined up on the 24-yard lines at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, a nod to Kobe's No. 24 basketball jersey, and saved a moment. of silence for all victims. of the accident

"Ladies and gentlemen, join a moment of silence while the 49ers, the Chiefs and the National Football League express our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the lost last week … They will never be forgotten," was the message read to the audience inside the stadium.

Images of Kobe and Gianna, as well as the Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who died last week, appeared on giant screens while the crowd was silent.

Then, Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He paid tribute to Kobe during his halftime show, when an aerial shot of the field during a presentation of Jennifer's Get Loud showed a huge cross lit in purple and yellow, the colors of Kobe's former team, Los Angeles Lakers