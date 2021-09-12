Knit Finance and Kyber Network Team Up for Liquidity Solutions By CoinQuora

Knit Finance and Kyber Network Team Up for Liquidity Solutions



Decentralized Protocol Knit Finance is teaming up with Kyber Network, a liquidity hub, for a strategic partnership. This collaboration will see the latter’s native token integrated into the Knit Finance multi-chain platform.

Moreover, the partnership will create market options and boost liquidity for both assets. Knit Finance will also add liquidity for its own tokens on Kyber DMM, a next-gen AMM protocol. As such, it offers substantial flexibility and extremely high capital efficiency.

Kyber Network enables DApps, aggregators, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and other users easy access to a range of liquidity pools that provide the best rates. This way, it works on solving the liquidity issue in the DeFi industry. Knit Finance, on…

