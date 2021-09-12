Knit Finance and Kyber Network Team Up for Liquidity Solutions By CoinQuora

- Knit Finance and Kyber Network are teaming up for a strategic collab.
- The collab will create market options and boost liquidity for both platforms’ assets.
- Both networks’ assets will also be able to operate on multi-chain.
Decentralized Protocol Knit Finance is teaming up with Kyber Network, a liquidity hub, for a strategic partnership. This collaboration will see the latter’s native token integrated into the Knit Finance multi-chain platform.
Moreover, the partnership will create market options and boost liquidity for both assets. Knit Finance will also add liquidity for its own tokens on Kyber DMM, a next-gen AMM protocol. As such, it offers substantial flexibility and extremely high capital efficiency.
Kyber Network enables DApps, aggregators, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and other users easy access to a range of liquidity pools that provide the best rates. This way, it works on solving the liquidity issue in the DeFi industry. Knit Finance, on…
