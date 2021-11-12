Klima DAO accumulates $100M of carbon offsets, aims to drive up price By Cointelegraph

Climate-change focused Klima DAO has accumulated over 9 million tonnes of carbon offsets according to a Nov. 8 announcement. The USD value of those offsets has surpassed $100 million.
In a blog post, the project explained that those offsets are equivalent to the annual emissions of Georgia, Jamaica, or Papua New Guinea. The Klima DAO protocol aims to increase the price appreciation of carbon assets.
