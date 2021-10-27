KLA-Tencor Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. KLA-Tencor Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

KLA-Tencor announced earnings per share of $4.64 on revenue of $2.08B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.52 on revenue of $2.04B.

KLA-Tencor shares are up 54% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.08% from its 52 week high of $374.60 set on September 17. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 21.22% from the start of the year.

KLA-Tencor follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

KLA-Tencor’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $23.84 on revenue of $63.47B.

Facebook had beat expectations on Monday with third quarter EPS of $3.22 on revenue of $29.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $29.58B.

