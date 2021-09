Article content

OSLO — U.S. investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) has offered to buy Norwegian ship owning company Ocean Yield for 7.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($829 million), the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Ocean Yield’s board supported the bid, and its top owner, Norway’s Aker ASA, said it had agreed to sell its 61.65% stake to KKR. ($1 = 8.6872 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)