KKR-Led Group Said to Near Deal for Australia’s Spark

Article content By Harry Brumpton (Bloomberg) — A consortium led by KKR & Co. is nearing a deal to acquire Spark Infrastructure Group that could value the Australian energy company at about A$5.2 billion ($3.7 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. The Sydney-based company has reached an agreement for a scheme-of-arrangement takeover with the private equity firm along with Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and Public Sector Pension Investment Board at A$2.95 per share, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential matters. The deal could be announced this week, though talks may still be delayed or fall apart, the people cautioned.