KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners to take CyrusOne private for $11.5 bln

KKR & Co Inc and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) will take U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc private for $11.49 billion in cash, the latest deal in a sector that has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus-driven shift to remote work has increased the usage of cloud-based services, driving up demand for data centers that help power the digital infrastructure.

KKR and GIP will pay $90.50 for each CyrusOne share as per the deal announced on Monday, representing a 5.9% premium to the company’s last closing price. CyrusOne shares rose 3.6%.