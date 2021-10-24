KJ Apa Shares Wife Breast Milk Drinking Video

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“My wife is a milk machine and I love it.”

Picture the scene: Little old me, just scrollin’ innocently through my Instagram feed on the bus, life all pretty normal. Then, lo and behold, I came across this video of Riverdale star KJ Apa drinking breast milk in his coffee.

For context (or something to that effect), KJ and girlfriend Clara Berry welcomed their son, Sasha, last month. The couple have been together since at least early 2020.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Anyway, back to the boob milk. The video pretty much shows KJ opening a bottle of breast milk and mixing it with his coffee, while someone in the background talks about how good someone (presumably KJ) looked in a photoshoot.


KJ Apa / Via instagram.com

Maybe all the breast milk is really good for his skin.

KJ also says “Merci beaucoup” to Clara, who is off-camera. She then replies with “Mon plaisir.”


KJ Apa / Via instagram.com

This translates to “thank you very much/my pleasure,” if you didn’t know. Hell yeah, my high school French finally coming in useful.

Now, it’s worth emphasizing that KJ is in a public restaurant.

Furthermore, the caption of the post reads, “My wife is a milk machine and I love it.” This might not be where your mind immediately jumps to, but KJ hasn’t said that he’s married before — did he and Clara get hitched at some point? Is this the announcement??? Hmmmm.

Clara herself then hopped into the comments:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR