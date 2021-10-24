KJ Apa Shares Wife Breast Milk Drinking Video

“My wife is a milk machine and I love it.”
For context (or something to that effect), KJ and girlfriend Clara Berry welcomed their son, Sasha, last month. The couple have been together since at least early 2020.
Anyway, back to the boob milk. The video pretty much shows KJ opening a bottle of breast milk and mixing it with his coffee, while someone in the background talks about how good someone (presumably KJ) looked in a photoshoot.
KJ also says “Merci beaucoup” to Clara, who is off-camera. She then replies with “Mon plaisir.”
Now, it’s worth emphasizing that KJ is in a public restaurant.
Furthermore, the caption of the post reads, “My wife is a milk machine and I love it.” This might not be where your mind immediately jumps to, but KJ hasn’t said that he’s married before — did he and Clara get hitched at some point? Is this the announcement??? Hmmmm.
Clara herself then hopped into the comments:
