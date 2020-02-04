KJ Apa feeds Clara Berry's romance rumors with a kiss

WENN / Instagram / Adriana M. Barraza

The actor of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; It seems to confirm the rumors that suggest that Clara Berry is dating the Instagram photo of kisses with the caption & # 39; lightning & # 39 ;.

"Riverdale"star KJ Apa has appeared to confirm its relationship with the model Clara Berry in a sweet Instagram photo.

The 22-year-old actor sparked rumors of romance with French beauty in December 2019, when he began to like his posts on the social networking site. And on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, it seemed that the red-haired screen star was ready to make the association official, as she shared a moment kissing Clara while sitting in a garden chair.

He captioned the image "coup de foudre", which translates as "lightning", and is a French term used to describe a sudden unexpected event.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine earlier about his private life, KJ admitted that having a New Zealand accent favored him when it came to the opposite sex after moving from his home country to the United States.

"Boys in the United States have much more confidence than boys in New Zealand," he told the publication. "There, if you go out with your classmates, everyone gets together because they are too scared to talk to the girls. Being in the United States has made me much safer. Also, having a New Zealand accent increases your chances by 50 percent. ".

He was previously romantically linked to his "I still believe"co-star Britt robertson.