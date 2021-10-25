KJ Apa Drinks Clara Berry’s Breast Milk In His Coffee – Hollywood Life

KJ Apa has no shame in drinking breast milk! The actor hilariously poured his girlfriend, Clara Berry’s, pumped milk into his cup of coffee while out to eat on Oct. 24.

Clara Berry has been working hard to pump out breast milk ever since giving birth earlier this month, and her man, KJ Apa, is nothing but supportive! In fact, the actor even showed just how dedicated to Clara he is by actually drinking some of her breast milk! The Riverdale star took to Instagram on Oct. 24 to share a photo of himself pouring Clara’s breast milk into his cup of coffee. At the end, he takes a big sip on-camera. “My wife is a milk machine and I love it,” he captioned the video.

Although KJ referred to Clara as his “wife” in the Instagram post, there is no public knowledge of the two actually tying the knot. They first got together at the beginning of 2020, and confirmed that Clara was pregnant in May 2021. She gave birth to the couple’s son, Sasha, on Sept. 23, 2021. For the most part, KJ and Clara are fairly private about their relationship, so it’s unclear whether they actually did secretly get married, or if ‘wife’ is just a pet name that KJ uses for his lady.

When Clara gave birth in September, she announced the news via an Instagram post, where she gushed over her newborn, as well as KJ. “He is a perfect perfection,” she gushed. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.” The comments section of her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and famous friends alike.

KJ is currently gearing up for the upcoming sixth season of Riverdale to air on the CW. He plays Archie Andrews in the series, which will come back to television screens on Nov. 16, 2021. The new season comes just over a month following the end of season 5 at the beginning of October. Hopefully it won’t be too long before little Sasha can start visiting his dad on-set!