KJ Apa Cute Dad Moments 2021 - Up News Info
Home Entertainment KJ Apa Cute Dad Moments 2021
Entertainment

KJ Apa Cute Dad Moments 2021

by Bradly Lamb
  • Best of 2021 badge

We love the Riverdale babies!

Back in September, Riverdale actor KJ Apa and his partner Clara Berry welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa!

Since Sasha’s arrival, KJ has been treating us to plenty of cute dad content on Insta 😌.

Here are some of the highlights that prove he’s 2021’s most adorable dad:

1.

First up, this super sweet family pic that just warms my cold little heart.

2.

This video that should really kick-start KJ’s stand-up career, TBH.

4.

“It’s normal to do this with your kid, right?”

5.

There is SO much going on here.

Also, can we appreciate Clara’s comment here? 🙏🥺

6.

And finally, this video you just…gotta watch.

Here’s hoping 2022 brings us more cuteness! I’m rooting for Sasha to be besties with Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan’s son, River!

