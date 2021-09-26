KJ Apa And Clara Berry Welcomed Baby Boy

Earlier today, Clara shared the news with an adorable Instagram post of the little one’s hand wrapped around (what I assume to be) her finger.
The baby’s name? Sasha Vai Keneti Apa. So beautiful! And it’s especially meaningful when you remember that KJ actually stands for Keneti James. Love how they put that in there!
Clara shared that the baby was born on September 23. “He is a perfect perfection,” she wrote. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”
Congrats to the happy couple!!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!