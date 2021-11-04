Kit Harington Talks His Son Watching Game Of Thrones

“I’ll be like, ‘You don’t like watching it? Well, tough luck.”
In fact, he’s all for him binge watching the series when he’s old enough — even if that includes some of the more raunchy scenes.
Kit, who married his GOT co-star Rose Leslie, joked that his son wouldn’t even be here if it weren’t for the show — and that’s exactly what he’ll tell him.
According to Kit, he’ll say something like, “Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise you wouldn’t be here.”
“So that will be it. I’ll be like, ‘You don’t like watching it? Well, tough luck,'” Kit joked during an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop.
For the time being, Kit says he’s just enjoying his time as a new dad and pampering his little one whenever he’s not working.
“I’m going through something at the moment which is that I spend weeks prior to coming out here sort of, you know, feeding him, pampering him, looking after him,” Kit explained.
He continued, “And then I go to get on a flight, come here, and now I’m looked after and being pampered. So I’m living the dream right now!”
Sounds like the ideal situation!