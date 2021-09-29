Kit Harington Doesn’t Have A Beard Anymore

You know Kit Harington. I mean, you probably know him best as the perma-bearded Jon Snow on Game Of Thrones.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

These days, he’s set to appear in Marvel’s Eternals.


Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

He’s also a new dad! He and wife (and fellow GOT star) Rose Leslie welcomed a son back in February.


Ada Houghton / GC Images / Getty Images

“You know, they tell you, but they don’t tell you,” Kit recently said about parenting. “Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big. What you’re about to go through is big.’ And you have no way of knowing that until it happens.”

Anyway, pretty much the entire time we’ve known Kit, we’ve only seen him with a glorious Jon Snow beard. Until now.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The couple were photographed this week strolling around NYC, where Rose is currently filming The Time Traveller’s Wife. And, OMG, no beard.


Ulra / Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

I absolutely did a double-take.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

10/10 face, beard or no beard.


Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

