Kit Harington Doesn’t Have A Beard Anymore

These days, he’s set to appear in Marvel’s Eternals.
He’s also a new dad! He and wife (and fellow GOT star) Rose Leslie welcomed a son back in February.
Anyway, pretty much the entire time we’ve known Kit, we’ve only seen him with a glorious Jon Snow beard. Until now.
The couple were photographed this week strolling around NYC, where Rose is currently filming The Time Traveller’s Wife. And, OMG, no beard.
I absolutely did a double-take.
10/10 face, beard or no beard.
