Kit Harington Covers Drops Of Jupiter On Tonight Show

Speaking to Jimmy after his performance, he admitted that he “had a lot of thoughts” about the pitch, “like, a lot.” He continued, “The sensible part of my brain, the bit that said, ‘You’re not a singer, you have no connection to this song, it’s of no relevance to anything you’re talking about on the show,’ said, ‘Don’t do it.’ But there was another little part of my brain — the bit that gets me in trouble that was like, ‘But what if you’re brilliant?'”



Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And brilliant he was, receiving a standing ovation and uproarious applause by the end of his rendition.