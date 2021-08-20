“Kissing Booth” Cast From The First To Last Movies

And to think it all started with a kissing booth…

The Kissing Booth 3, the final installment of the franchise, is finally here and fans everywhere couldn’t be happier!


Netflix

We’ve walked a long road of breakups, childhood memories, and, of course, kissing booths to get here, but it was all worth it!

To celebrate the end of an era, let’s take a look at how the cast has evolved from the very beginning to the very end!

1.

Rochelle “Elle” Evans in The Kissing Booth…

The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

After her and Noah’s breakup at the end of the film, Elle went on to graduate from USC and now works as a video game designer.

2.

Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

Noah reunited with his ex-girlfriend Elle six years later and revealed he graduated from Harvard and is now a lawyer.

3.

Lee Flynn in The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

Lee seemingly graduated from UC Berkeley and is engaged to his high school girlfriend Rachel.

4.

Rachel in The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

Rachel returned to California after attending the Rhode Island School of Design and is engaged to Lee.

5.

Sara Flynn in The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

Our favorite mom decided not to sell the family’s beach house and is probably somewhere being incredibly fabulous.

6.

Mike Evans in The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

Mike is still living in California with his young son and new girlfriend Linda.

7.

Brad Evans in The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

Brad still lives in California with his dad and is probably playing video games as we speak.

8.

The OMG (Olivia, Mia, Gwyneth) girls in The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

The OMG girls’ friendship did stand against the pitfalls of high school but, unfortunately, Mia (seen in the middle) was recast in The Kissing Booth 2.

9.

Chloe Winthrop in The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

Chloe presumably graduated from Harvard and, hopefully, made new, better friends.

10.

And finally, Marco Peña in The Kissing Booth 2

…and The Kissing Booth 3.


Netflix

After failing to woo Elle twice, our boy Marco headed to New York City to try and be a musician. We love that for him.

