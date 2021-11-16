Kirsten Dunst Was Paid Less Than Tobey Maguire

“I didn’t even think about it.”

You know Kirsten Dunst from so many things — including Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, in which she played M.J. for all three movies.


Some would argue that her performance is as memorable as Maguire’s Spidey — but at the time of the first film, it sounds like she wasn’t paid enough to reflect that.


In an interview with The Independent, Dunst revealed that the pay disparity between her and Maguire was “very extreme.”


“The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme,” she said, while noting that “I didn’t even think about it.”


But! She also noted that, when it came around to Spider-Man 2, her billing in the franchise was elevated to featuring her on the poster alongside the ol’ web-slinger. “You know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME.”


This isn’t the first time Dunst has mentioned getting paid less than her male co-stars in Spider-Man. In 2017, she broached the issue in an interview with Variety.


“Because I was young, I thought, ‘Oh wow, I’m getting paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man movies,'” she said. “But definitely the men were getting paid more.”


Read Dunst’s entire interview with The Independent here.

