Kirsten Dunst Reveals Why She Hasn’t Married Jesse Plemons

“I kind of want to enjoy my wedding.”


The couple have been together since meeting on the set of Fargo in 2015, where Kirsten says they first fell in love “creatively.”


“We kind of fell in love creatively first and fell in love as actors. We got together after [Fargo]…I just knew he was awesome and that we were about to work together,” Kirsten said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

She continued, “I watched all of Friday Night Lights for the first time. We were cold in Calgary and there wasn’t much to do so I went on a Jesse Plemons hit.”


And while they’ve now been together for years and have played husband and wife on screen twice, the duo haven’t yet gotten married in real life.


Kirsten revealed that it’s totally their intention to get married, but one thing has been stopping them.


“I just kept getting pregnant and I kind of want to enjoy my wedding,” Kirsten admitted, referencing the two children she shares with Jesse.

She added, “I just want to be able to drink and have fun. We’ll do it very soon!”


I’m sure Kirsten and Jesse’s wedding will be a major celebration, whenever it happens!

