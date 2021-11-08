Kirsten Dunst Reveals Why She Had A Second Baby

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

If it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic, then Kirsten Dunst might not have had a second child.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The Spider-Man actor told The Times that she knew it was time to expand her family when she and Jesse Plemons began filming The Power of the Dog in New Zealand at the beginning of the pandemic.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

“We would go to the grocery store and take off our clothes and wipe down afterwards. No one knew anything, it was terrifying,” she said, “and at the time I smoked so I was like, ‘Oh my God, if I get this I am gonna die.’”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I was like, as soon as we are done with this movie, let’s try and have another baby.”


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In September, Dunst announced that she and Plemons welcomed their second son, James Robert, into the world.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center

“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel,” she previously told The New York Times about her child.


John Shearer / Getty Images

“I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months,” she added. “I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.”


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Dunst and Plemons are also proud parents to their older son, Ennis. Thanks to the pandemic, Dunst can now say that she has a beautiful family of four.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR