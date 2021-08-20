Kirsten Dunst Posted Rare Video With Jesse Plemons

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

They’re still going strong. ❤️

We’ll take any chance to get a little sneak peek into Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons‘ super low-key love story.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the show Fargo, and got engaged in 2017.


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The pair have yet to tie the knot, but they did welcome two kids together. A son born in 2018, and their second child was born in 2021.

The two have stayed fairly private about their life together, but on Friday, Kirsten treated her Instagram followers to a sweet throwback of the two.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center

The video is from the set of Fargo, and shows them using Dubsmash together.

“Fargo times were fun times,” she captioned the video.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Kristen opened up about their relationship a little for NET-A-PORTER in August 2019.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

She shared, “He’s my favorite actor—the best I’ve ever worked with. I just knew he would be in my life forever. I didn’t know what capacity that would be at the time. When the show was over, I just missed him terribly. We didn’t get together until a year later. We were both smart enough that we were wondering if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real.”


Christopher Polk / via Getty Images

Well, five years and two beautiful kids later, I’d say the connection is still very much alive.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR